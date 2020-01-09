Published On: Thu, Jan 9th, 2020

Buhari condemns gunmen attack on Plateau community

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned in strong terms the gunmen attack on Mangu Local Government in Plateau State.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President was in contact with the Governor, Simon Lalong and the military, police and other security agencies in the state to ascertain details of what happened and what can be done to forestall a future occurrence.

The President said he was shocked and grieved by the incident and has urged security agencies in the state to increase vigilance  to stop further attacks on innocent communities.

 

 

