Buhari commissions 1.52MW solar power plant in Abuja

New investment to gulp N270m in 20yrs-Fashola

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the 1.52 MegaWatts Solar Power project which would provide uninterrupted power supply to the Ministries of Works and Housing; and Environment and Lands in Abuja yesterday.

Buhari represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,Boss Mustapha, stated that the project was a testimony of his administration’s commitment to increasing power supply across Nigeria through the mini grid.

He said the project would also assist in reducing the carbon emission that could be an environmental hazard in the country.

“The impact of the policy is the access to small scale off-grid electricity and increasingly becoming available to Nigerians in the market places, universities and business premises.

“It is pleasing that the government is taking its own medicine by making its off-grid power, this is a worthy option for other agencies of government to consider.

“In addition to the policy implementation, this government has made commitment with other leading countries of the world under the Paris climate change agreement.

At the heart of the agreement is a resolve to reduce carbon emission by turning to renewable source of energy this 1.5 mega watt solar farm which is the largest solar project for a public building in Africa, which will enable us to reduce carbon emissions.

“This is one of the thing we are proud of, that we are contributing to saving the climate for future generation.

“The impact of reliable energy on the ability of our public servants housed in this building to efficiently discharge their responsibilities to the members of the public,” he said.

According to him, As critical of the private sector, the improve service delivery can only be expected to translate into the ease of doing business which is a major objective of our economic plans to grow the Nigerian economy and create jobs.

He said, “I want to reassure you of our administrations commitment towards promoting energy efficiency by ensuring energy security to all Nigerians there is a procurement of up to 150 mega watt solar power along Maiduguri axis to help address the issue of electricity supply in that axis .

while enhancing grid stability through the provision of green renewable energy, while I commend the honorable ministers of work and housing and environment for the successive delivery, there are many more to be delivered across Nigeria’s public and private sector.”buhari stated.

Speaking on the project, the Minister of Housing and Works, Babatunde Fashola, said it would reduce the diesel consumption of the two ministries from 764,248 litres per annum to 166,825 litres per annum, adding that it would also save them N270,945,000 in 20 years.

He said during the execution of the project, a total of 382 artisans and 176 skilled workers were employed, stating that it would also reduce the government’s operational expenses and recurrent expenditure.

Fashola explained “ What we have delivered, is based on the mandate of the Federal Executive Council, is a 1.52 MegaWatts Solar System that will provide uninterrupted power supply to 5 blocks housing the Ministry of Works and Housing and Ministry of Environment and Lands.

“This project employed 382 artisans and 176 skilled workers throughout its duration, in fulfillment of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of creating jobs.

“It would see to the reduction of average diesel consumption from 764,248 litres per annum to 166,825 litres per annum and cost saving of NGN270,945,000 over 20 years and contribute towards the reduction of government operational expenses and reduction of recurrent expenditure.

“It has led to the upgrade and retrofitting of our electrical appliances by replacing 400 old Air-conditioning units with 400 new inverter-based energy efficient Air-conditioning units and replacing 2600 old light fittings with energy efficient LED ones all of which are energy saving because they consume 40% less energy’’

He stated that with this investment we have built our own Mini-Grid, in consonance with our administration’s policy to promote off grid option, thereby making more of the on grid power available to ordinary Nigerians who cannot afford the cost of investing in off-grid power.

He said other government buildings can follow this path and our team will be most enthusiastic to provide the support, and share our experiences and lessons learned, working with the Ministry of Power.

Meanwhile, Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abubakar, said that the project has shown the consistent of the Nigeria Nationally Developmental Contributions (NBC) under Paris agreement which was signed by president Muhammadu Buhari on the 2nd of September 2016 and the 20th of March, 2017 under the 75 section of the United Nations climate summit.

“It is therefore very pertinent that the federal government on its efforts has implement and mitigate this project for the benefit of Nigerians. It is worthy of note that this project is of great important of the federal ministries and other institutions of government including the federal ministry of environment.