Buhari commiserates with victims of Benue tanker’s explosion

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Benue state on the tanker explosion which occurred in Ahumbe village, along Makurdi – Aliade road on Monday.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President while reacting to the incident said he was saddened by the unfortunate loss of lives which could clearly have been avoided.

He also commended the efforts of Nigerians who offered immediate assistance to those injured in the incident and took them for further care.

The President calls on Nigerians to be careful in handling incendiary materials especially petroleum products in order to avoid needless casualties.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and wished those receiving treatment speedy recovery.