Buhari commiserates with MFM’s G.O over loss of mother

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, over the passing of his mother, Mama Janet Olukoya, 95.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, the President joined the General Overseer, his family members and all worshipers at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in mourning the devout Christian and prayer warrior who will be interred on August 29, 2019.

The President believed Mama Janet loved God and lived according to His precepts, which was clearly seen in the way she raised her children, urging all family members to find solace in her devoutness and service to humanity. He prayed that Mama Janet’s soul will find rest in the Lord.