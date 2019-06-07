Buhari commiserates with Ilorin Emir over loss of mother

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to Ilorin Emirate Council over the loss of Alhaja Aishat Nma Sulukarnaini Gambari, mother of His Royal Highness, Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari commiserated with Emir of Ilorin and members of the royal family, Kwara State Government and indigenes over the passing of Alhaja Sulukarnaini Gambari whose love and kindness transcended the palace walls, reaching the poor and underprivileged.

As matriarch of the family, the President believed Alhaja Sulukarnaini Gambari’s virtuosity will be greatly remembered by all those who met, stayed and lived with her, affirming that her life typified a fear and love for Allah that was clearly demonstrated in her humility, generosity, wise counsels and warmth to both family and strangers.

He urged the royal family to find solace in the will of Allah and take pride in the legacies of the Emir’s mother, who was born into a life of privileges and opportunities, but consistently remained relevant to her community and nation in rendering services to humanity.

The President prayed that Allah grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.