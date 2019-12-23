Buhari commends physically challenged Ayodele, top PR Award winner

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari commended the winner of Most Inspiring/Outstanding PR Influencer of the Year award, Ishola Ayodele, who has shrugged off physical challenge to be one of the very best in his field.

Ayodele recently won the award at La PRIGA, an award ceremony to reward a Public Relations practitioner whose contributions have had significant impact on the growth of PR practice in Nigeria, as well as the professional development of PR professionals.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Monday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President commended the can-do spirit of Ayodele to other Nigerians in different areas of endeavour, noting that despite a physical handicap, the award winner has followed his passion, and excelled in his field.

“Where there is a will, there’s always a way. This is what Ayodele has proven, and I recommend his attitude to life to all other Nigerians,” President Buhari says.

Ayodele is a consummate PR professional, who has written two books on his field. He is also a prolific writer of articles on strategic communication.