Buhari charges tertiary institutions on research to spur economic growth

From Lawal Sa’ idu Funtua, Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked tertiary institutions in the country to be alive to their mandate of providing research findings that can power home-grown technology for national economic growth.

The president gave the charge at the fourth convocation ceremony of Federal University, Dustinma in Katsina State.

Presenting the president’s address, a former Deputy Governor of Kano State, Professor Hafiz Abubakar tasked tertiary institutions particularly universities in the country to feed the industrial sector with valuable research findings that can engender development.

He particularly challenged the university system to initiate ways to reduce Nigeria’s over dependence on oil, by diversifying into agriculture and other viable means of generating national income.

Earlier in his speech, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Adamu Baba-Kutigi explained that since its establishment in twenty 2012, the university has expanded both in academic program and admission capacity.

He noted that the institution now has six faculties and was making preparation to move to its permanent site along Dutsinma-kankara road.

Meanwhile, four hundred and thirty students were convoked in the 2018 academic year, as twenty-four of them graduated with first class honours.

A student from the department of crop production and protection, AbdulLateef Lukman emerged overall best graduating student with a cumulative grade, CGPA of 4.81.