Buhari can’t decide his successor-PDP

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has no powers to decide whom he would hand over the reins of power to in the year 2023, stressing that only Nigerians have the constitutional power to do so.

The PDP, which made the statement yesterday through its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja, also faulted the Presidency’s continuous reference to a presidential successor, less than a year into President Buhari’s second term in office.

The leading opposition party

therefore charged the Buhari Presidency to immediately withdraw the offensive and provocative remark to “hand Nigeria over”, in its response to Rev. Tunde Bakare’s comment on the 2023 Presidency.

The party cautioned the Buhari Presidency to note that Nigeria is a sovereign nation, governed by rules, and that nobody, no matter how highly placed, has the power to hand her over to anybody.

The PDP maintained that in insisting that President Buhari has interest in his successor, the Buhari Presidency is in direct aggression against the will of the people to freely elect a president as guaranteed by the constitution.

The 1999 constitution (as amended), the party stated, does not confer the right to install the President of Nigeria on any individual, but on the people of Nigeria through a free, fair and credible election conducted without interference from anybody.

The statement by the party reads, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the Presidency’s continuous reference to a presidential successor, less than a year into President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure, is a direct acceptance of failure and lack of capacity of the Buhari administration to manage the affairs of a nation as complex as Nigeria.

“The party further notes that President Buhari’s apprehensions that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will fizzle out before 2023 is also a weighty forewarning to Nigerians not to put any hope whatsoever in the APC.

“The PDP also charges the Buhari Presidency to immediately apologise to the nation over its comment to “hand Nigeria over”, insisting that such is a direct affront to Nigerians and a huge insult on their sensibility and sense of sovereignty to freely choose their leader.

“The party invites Nigerians to note that such continued allusion to a successor by the Buhari Presidency shows that the President and the APC have no agenda for the nation for the next three years.

“It further underscores the hopelessness of the administration and the sorry situation our nation is faced with under President Buhari and the APC.

“The PDP laments that such underlined the pathetic drift in President Buhari’s New Year speech as well as his failure to articulate a clear-cut agenda in critical sectors.

“It also exposes the reason behind APC’s resort to blackmail, fabrication and attack on well-meaning Nigerians instead of enunciating a direction for its incompetent administration.

“Our party, standing with millions of Nigerians, counsels the Buhari Presidency to bury its confessed interests in the 2023 Presidency and desist from making unsolicited allusions and references to a successor, as failed leaders can only bequeath failure on a people.

“The PDP therefore charges the Buhari Presidency to immediately withdraw the offensive and provocative remark to “hand Nigeria over”, in its response to Rev. Tunde Bakare’s comment on the 2023 Presidency.

“Our party cautions the Buhari Presidency to note that Nigeria is a sovereign nation governed by rules and that nobody, no matter how highly placed, has the power to hand her over to anybody.

“In insisting that President Buhari has interest in his successor, the Buhari Presidency is in direct aggression against the will of the people to freely elect a president as guaranteed by the constitution.

“The 1999 constitution (as amended) does not confer the right to install the President of Nigeria on any individual, but on the people of Nigeria through a free, fair and credible election conducted without interference from anybody”, it said.

The PDP therefore counselled President Buhari to end his interest in the 2023 Presidency and use the remaining years of his tenure to get competent hands to assists him to manage the affairs of the nation, while he concentrates on his retirement plans, as Nigerians expect no solutions from him and his party.