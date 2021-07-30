Buhari, Boris Johnson agree on trial of Kanu, others

By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain Thursday, appraised the war against different forms of terrorism in Nigeria, and agreed that the judicial process be allowed to run its course.

Holding bilateral talks at the sidelines of the Global Education Summit in London, the two leaders said it was important that the judicial process runs without interference, no matter who was involved, a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said on Thursday.

The resolve by the two leaders is believed to be an endorsement of the ongoing trial of leader of the indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who is said to be a British citizen.

Recall that the Federal Government had declared IPOB as a terrorist group and proscribed the organisation in 2017.

According to Adesina, President Buhari also briefed the Prime Minister on Nigeria’s power needs and efforts being made, as well as initiatives geared at achieving food security.

He also reviewed the security situation in the different regions of the country, while PM Johnson pledged Britain’s preparedness to lend a helping hand.

“We are available to help,” the PM said.

The two leaders equally discussed how to increase trade between the two countries, develop solar and wind power, leadership of the Commonwealth going forward and other matters of mutual interest, the statement noted.

President Buhari had jetted out to the United Kingdom on .Monday to participate in the summit.