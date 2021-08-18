Buhari, Atiku mourn Mantu, as PDP shifts NWC meeting

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar have condole with family of former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, joining Plateau State Government and indigenes in mourning the passing of the renowned politician.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari commiserated with leaders and members of the National Aseembly, friends and political associates of the former Deputy Senate President, who dedicated most of his life to service of his people.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed, believing his legacy of reconciliation and promotion of peaceful co-existence will always be remembered, especially in bringing more harmony in his state and the country at large, the statement noted.

On his part, former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has expressed shock and deep regrets over the loss of Senator Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu, a former Deputy Senate President and a seasoned Nigerian politician.

In a statement issued by his media office in Abuja Tuesday, Atiku said his association with Mantu dated back to the era of military guided political transition programmes

The former Vice President noted that while he was in the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mantu was a leading political light in the Nigeria Republican Convention (NRC).

According to Atiku, “Mantu,, who, until his passing away, was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party NEC, was a friendly soul who loved Nigeria and promoted national unity”.

The Waziri Adamawa said that as Vice President, following the restoration of democratic rule, he worked together with Mantu, who was then the Deputy Senate President and others to stabilise the nascent democracy within the first tenure of the Fourth Republic.

His words, “Mantu was very central in the management of the frosty relationship between the executive and the legislature in those difficult years of learning the nuances of democratic practice.”

The former Vice President also alluded to Mantu’s dogged and tenacious spirit which he said was instrumental in lifting him from humble beginnings to a life of statesmanship.

He noted that as a senator representing Plateau Central and a Deputy Senate President, Mantu saw his responsibility as going beyond the Plateau and the Senate chambers to the level of a nationalist who thought of Nigeria first.

Nigeria, he said, “ will miss Senator Mantu ‘s political experiences which spanned over four decades.

Atiku prayed to Allah to forgive Ibrahim Mantu’s sins, console the family he left behind, the government and people of Plateau State and the Senate which he served with distinction.

Meanwhile, the e meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, scheduled to hold yesterday has been shifted till today (Wednesday) as a mark of honour for the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, who passed on in the early hours of Tuesday.

The NWC meeting, slated to have taken at the PDP National secretariat in Abuja, is a prelude to the National Working Committee, NWC, meeting of the party that will discuss arrangements concerning its planned national convention for October this year.

The main opposition party, in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan confirmed the shift, saying, “Given that the PDP grieves at this moment, the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) earlier slated for today (yesterday), Tuesday, August 17, 2021 has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in honour of Senator Mantu”.

The PDP said that it is heartbroken over the death of Mantu, one of its leading elders, a member of its Board of Trustees (BoT) and former Deputy President of the Senate.

The statement by Ologbondiyan reads, “Our party is indeed devastated and inconsolable over this huge tragedy which have befallen not only the PDP but our entire nation, Nigeria, at large.

“Senator Mantu was a highly resourceful leader, an excellent lawmaker, exemplary democrat and dazzling political mobiliser; a very humble and detribalized statesman, who spent his life in innumerable sacrifices towards the unity, stability and economic development of our dear fatherland.

“The PDP recalls the incalculable contributions by Senator Mantu, who brought his love for the nation as well as his skills to bear in the Senate where he served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Information as well as the Deputy Senate President.

“As the Deputy Senate President, Senator Mantu played key roles in stabilizing the Senate for greater legislative productivity. His political dexterity as the Chairman of Joint National Assembly Constitution Review Committee from 2001 to 2003 and from 2003 to 2007, laid the strong foundation for successful reviews of the constitution to reflect the aspirations of Nigerians.

“Senator Mantu was a pillar in the PDP and our party will never forget his sacrifices to ensure the success and growth of the PDP at all levels.

‘Above all, Senator Mantu was a good man, a God-fearing soul, who spared nothing in ensuring the wellbeing of others above personal pursuits.