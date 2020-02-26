Buhari assures of massive investments in Infrastructure, commissions Ore flyover

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration would sustain the massive investments in infrastructure in the country.

The President gave this assurance yesterday at the inauguration of the the Ore Interchange Flyover on the Shagamu–Ore–Benin Expressway in Ondo State.

This came as the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu pleaded with the President to approve the refund of the sum of N10.89 billion spent of federal roads by his administration.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President during a working visit to Ondo State also commissioned the Ondo-Linyi industrial hub.

Speaking at the inauguration of the flyover at Ore town in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, the President said the Interchange will boost economic activities in the State, ease traffic congestion as well as reduce accidents often experienced on the major road.

He used the occasion to assure the government and people of Ondo State under Akeredolu that the Federal Government will meet its obligations to the state on the construction of this Interchange Flyover in due course.

Buhari recalled that the re-designing and construction of the road to accommodate Interchange Flyover was overdue as a result of the growing population in Ore.

‘’During the civil war and during my campaigns since 2002, I have become familiar with the terrain of Ore which is a connecting city between the Southwest and the Eastern parts of our country.

‘’As a result of this, the city has a cosmopolitan population that is in the neighbourhood of 300,000.

‘’This is a city that can be described as a mini-Nigeria as almost all ethnic groups of our country are happily represented here.

‘’Let me commend Governor Akeredolu and his team for their great efforts and professionalism in putting this project in place.

‘’This project is executed in line with the spirit and drive of the Federal Government which puts great emphasis on infrastructural development across our country, especially in the area of transportation, ‘’ he said.

President Buhari praised a consortium of Nigerian Engineers for the design and supervision of the impressive-flyover of international standards.

Commending the impactful performance of the current Ondo State Administration, the President affirmed that the Akeredeolu administration had cleared six months out of the seven months arrears of salaries/pensions owed by the previous administration.

He also lauded the state government for being up-to-date in payment of salaries and pensions.

Reaffirming the resolve of the Federal Government to continue to invest heavily in the provision of infrastructure, the President announced that his administration has expended more on the provision of railway services, rehabilitation and construction of roads and bridges.

Earlier, the President while commissioning Industrial hub congratulated the Government and people of Ondo State on the remarkable achievement.

Speaking at the Ore Flyover, Governor Akeredeolu told the President that the commissioning of the star projects were part of activities to commemorate the third year anniversary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration in the state.

While thanking the President for honouring the State with his esteemed presence, the Governor requested the refund of state funds spent on federal roads in the state.