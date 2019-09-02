Buhari assures Daura flood victims of succour

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the victims of flood in Daura, Katsina state that he would not turn his back against them.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President gave the assurance that the affected community hit by massive flood last week will receive additional assistance from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

He said “Contrary to the allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari has turned his back on the people of Daura, we can confirm that pre-assessment relief materials were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.

Ten trailer loads of building materials including zinc, planks and cement, as well as tons of grains, cereals and other edibles have so far been delivered.

The flood victims also received blankets and mattresses.

Materials were delivered to and signed for by stakeholders while the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar welcomed the prompt emergency response from NEMA officials.

NEMA has equally promised that in line with establishment practices all over the country, as soon as the assessment of the damage to the flood-ravaged communities is reported upon, more food items and building materials would be dispatched