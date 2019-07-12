Buhari asks Senate to confirm Acting CJN, 15 others as SA

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Musa Adamu

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate, the name of acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad for screening and confirmation as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

In a letter read during plenary session in the Senate yesterday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Buhari said this is in accordance with Section 231 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which gives the president the power to appoint a Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The letter reads “In accordance with Section 231 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which gives the president the power to appoint a Chief Justice of Nigeria on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and subject to the confirmation of the appointment by the Senate.

“I have the honour to forward the nomination of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed for confirmation as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Please accept, Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

In a separate letter which he wrote to the Senate, President Buhari said he intends to appoint 15 special advisers.

“Pursuant to provision of Section 151 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which confers to the president powers to appoint special advisers to assist him in the performance of his functions, I write to request the kind consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to appoint 15 special advisers.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate, please accept, Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the second letter reads.

Recall that Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad was appointed after the President Buhari suspended Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was accused of false declaration of asset.

Also on Wednesday, the National Judicial Council (NJC), in a statement said it has recommended to President Buhari the appointment of Justice Tanko as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria, hence his nomination to the senate.