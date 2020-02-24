Buhari approves National Humanitarian Coordination panel

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of a National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC) to oversee all humanitarian actions in the country.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the committee will among others, provide a national vision for humanitarian actions, advise on coordination between the security services and humanitarian actors, settle disputes that may arise from interactions between security services and the humanitarian community.

Other functions include: propose policies that enhance coordination and seamless delivery of humanitarian aid to affected communities, facilitate delivery of humanitarian interventions to vulnerable persons, and promote transparency and accountability in all aspects of humanitarian delivery in the country.

The NHCC will be chaired by the Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), and National Security Adviser (NSA), as co-Chairman.

Other members are; Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Ministers of Defence, Interior, Justice, Minister of State Budget and Planning, Chief of Defense Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Inspector General of Police, Governors of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Permanent Secretary, FMHADMSD (Secretariat), Chairman, Non-Governmental Organization Forum, and any other nominated by Chairman of the Committee.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will inaugurate the NHCC in due course.