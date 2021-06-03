Buhari approves national climate change policy for Nigeria

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the revised National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) and the National Climate Change Programmes for Nigeria during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held yesterday.

This was contained in statement signed and issued by the Director press, Saghir el Mohammed said speaking on the development, the Minister of Environment, Dr Muhammad Abubakar explained that the new Policy document captures updates of emerging issues in the sectors not reflected in the previous policy.

These, according to him, include “the inclusion of the Paris Agreement, signed by Mr. President in 2015 and Gender mainstreaming, which he said are very relevant to national response to climate change”.

Dr Abubakar further disclosed that the new National Policy on Climate Change with its programmatic plan of action is expected to run through 2021-2030.

“The objective of the new policy is to implement mitigation measures and promote low-carbon, high-growth economic development and also strengthen adaptation towards a sustainable climate resilient development Pathway.

“The National Climate Change programmes document compliments the National Policy by identifying measures and actions that will be implemented in a programmatic manner to address most, if not all, of the challenges posed by climate change and climate vulnerability in the country.

The Minister thanked the President for approving the policy document and for his unparalleled commitment to climate change issues and concerns that earned him global recognition.