Buhari approves establishment of 2 varsities of technology, health science

By Maryam Abeeb

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a take-off grant of N18 billion for the establishment of two new universities of technology and two University of health sciences in 2021.

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, while announcing the development in Abuja, explained that the universities of technology will be located at Jigawa and Akwa Ibom States, while the universities of health sciences will be established in Azare, Bauchi State and Ila Orangun, Osun State respectively.

Adamu said the approval was to fulfill Buhari’s promise to establish an apex National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Abuja with six Satellite Universities of Technology, one in each geo-political zone of the country.

The minister who was represented by the Permanent secretary, Arch Sonny Ochono said the new Universities of Technology will be established in 2021 while the upgrade of the existing four Universities of Technology and the National Institute of Technology will come on stream next year.

He said, “After a comprehensive review of the policy by key stakeholders in the education sector, it was resolved that the four (Anos) existing Universities of

Technology located in Yola (North East), Akure (South West), Owerri (South East) and Minna (North Central) be upgraded and equipped while two (2nos) additional Universities of Technology to be located in Jigawa and Akwa Ibom States, would be established for the purpose.

“Similarly, a National Institute of Technology (NIT) shall be established in Abuja. The Institute shall be patterned after similar institutions in Singapore and Malaysia to serve essentially as a postgraduate centre devoted to research and innovation, drawing the best graduates from the six (6nos) Universities of Technology, as well as other exceptional graduates from reputable universities within and outside Nigeria.