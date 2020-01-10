Buhari appoints Seriki CAC board chair, Abubakar as Registrar -General

Share This





















By Miriam Humbe

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the new Board of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), appointing Mr. Ademola Seriki as Board Chairman and Alhaji Garba Abubakar as the new Registrar-General.

The appointments take effect from January 7, 2020 for an initial period of Four (4) years.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, disclosed this while presenting the letter of appointment to the new Registrar-General in his office, in Abuja.

The Minister disclosed that the reconstitution of the Board has put to rest the lingering leadership tussle facing the Commission.

He urged all Directors and staff of the commission to give the new Registrar-General their maximum support and co-operation to move the Commission forward.

The Minister of State, Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum while congratulating the new Register-General also appreciated the former Ag. Registrar-General, Hajiya Saratu Shafi’i while on acting capacity.

She also urged the Registrar to be fair and firm in the discharge of his duties and to work as a team to move the commission to the next level.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo stated that the main objective of the appointments was to bring peace and harmony to the Commission.

Dr. Gwarzo, who presented the letter of appreciation to the former Ag. Registrar General, Hajiya Saratu Shafi’i for the role she played in her acting capacity, also commended the staff of the commission for their cooperation.

The new Registrar-General, Alhaji Garba Abubakar pledged his unflinching support and loyalty to the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for finding them worthy for the appointments.

Alhaji Garba assured the President that he would be fair to all and transform the Commission to the world class institution, saying, ‘’We promise to fulfill the confidence reposed on us by the government’’.

Alhaji Garba Abubakar, a Lawyer, hails from Bauchi state. He attended ABU Zaria and was called to bar in 1989.

He joined the Commission 15 years ago and rose to the rank of Director. Until his new appointment, he was Director Compliance at the Commission.