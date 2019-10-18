Buhari appoints Aliyu SA Media to First Lady

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Barr. Aliyu Abdullahi has been appointed Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity in the office of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari

Aliyu was appointed along with other special assistants approved by President Muhammadu Buhari according to a statement from Abuja.

Aliyu was the Board Secretary of Atar Communications Nigeria Ltd (owners of Liberty Television, Radio) and the Vice Chairman of the Buhari Media Organisation.

He is graduate of University of Lagos where he obtained his LLB, a BL from Nigerian Law School where he was called to the Nigerian Bar as a Barrister and Solicitor.

He later proceeded to Bucerius Law School for his Masters in Law and WHU Otto beischem School of Management for his MBA both in Germany.

Aliyu has previously worked with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). He has a diverse areas of interest in his career ranging from Law to finance to Maritime and of late to Media.

Aliyu is also one of the most distinguished and respected political analyst in Nigeria and ardent supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was a member of the Media and Publicity Directorate of the APCPCO in both 2015 and 2019 and also the head of media of the Women and Youth Campaign Team of the APC In 2019.