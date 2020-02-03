Buhari appoints Adeniran as Surveyor General

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Surveyor Taiwo Samuel Adeniran as the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF).

In a statement released in Abuja yesterday and signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF), Mr. Abu I. Michael, it noted that this was conveyed in a letter with reference FMPW & H/42935/S.1/T2/86 dated 29th January, 2020 signed by the Honourable Minister, Ministry of Works and Housing that supervises the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF), His Excellency, Babatunde Fashola, SAN”.

The statement also stated that a letter addressed to Surveyor Adeniran by the Minister states, “I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved your appointment as the Surveyor General of the Federation in accordance with the powers conferred on him by Section 171 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)”.

It informed that the appointment which took effect according to the letter as from 10th January, 2020 is for a term of four (4) years in the first instance and also renewable upon satisfactory performance.

It could be recalled that the new SGoF was Director International Boundary and has served in different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Government manning offices and units responsible for surveying activities.

He has written several award-winning papers, “Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Using Geospatial Data” was one of such.

“His appointment indicates the President’s commitment of ensuring square-pegs in square-holes for better services and delivery of the dividends of democracy to Nigerians” the statement concludes.