Buhari, Al-Nahyah, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince pledge closer cooperation

From Nosa Akenzua , Asaba

The Divisional Police Officer, SP Ibok Asamanyi and the team attached to the Divisional Headquarters, Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, has arrested a fake Army Major.

The suspect, who was identified as Blessing Emelor ‘m’ of Isoko, was arrested on 6th April, 2019, along Warri Axis.

Luck ran against him on the fateful day, as he gave an order to unsuspecting junior Air-Force personnel to shoot, which almost led to loss of life of a passer-by and the incident was reported to the appropriate authority, which eventually led to the arrest of the purported Major.

It was revealed, that the suspect has been making the overture for the past three years, to endear him to unsuspecting members of the public and to enjoy ‘Espirit –de-corps’ from members of the Armed Forces and the Police.

The suspect, who has confessed to the crime has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba and would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

The police advised members of the public not to go into official transaction with the suspect, and to report any person they found impersonating either the military or the Nigeria Police.