Bringbackourgirls’ group marks 2,000 days in captivity of 112 Chibok school girls

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The #BringBackOurGirls’ group will tomorrow (Saturday) mark the 2,000 days in captivity for the 112 abducted Chibok School girls in Abuja.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This was confirmed in a statement yesterday by Jeff Okoroafor.

The group assured that it will continue to uphold its promise to the #ChibokGirls by demanding their immediate and unconditional return.

The statement reads, “As you may know, the 2,000-day mark of continued captivity for 112 of our #ChibokGirls comes up on Saturday, 5th of October, 2019.

“As a Movement, we will commemorate this ongoing tragedy by keeping hope for the return of our #ChibokGirls alive. “As such, we plan to organise an activity detailed as follows:

Date: Saturday, 5th of October, 2019. Time: 2pm. Venue: Unity Fountain, Abuja

“We thank you for your unwavering support during this struggle to #BringBackOurGirls as we continue to uphold our promise to the #ChibokGirls by demanding their immediate and unconditional return”, it said.

It will be recalled that over 200 Chibok school girls were abducted by the members of the Book Haram movement during the regime of the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan.

The present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has however succeeded in securing the release of some of the girls, with 112 of them still in captivity.