Breastfeeding still best for mothers, babies during COVID-19 pandemic -UNICEF

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has urged support for mothers to continue to breastfeed during the current pandemic while observing all necessary safety and hygiene precautions.

UNICEF in a statement issued yesterday by Oluwatosin Akingbulu, Communication, Advocacy and Partnerships, said that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for stronger measures to support exclusive breastfeeding, as Nigeria joins the world to celebrate this year’s World Breastfeeding Week themed “Supporting breastfeeding for a healthier planet.”

The call came as UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO), in a joint statement, urged governments to find innovative solutions to protect and promote women’s access to breastfeeding counselling, a critical component of breastfeeding support.

The statement said breastmilk saves children’s lives as it provides antibodies that give babies a healthy boost and protect them against many childhood illnesses. “While researchers continue to test breastmilk from mothers with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, current evidence indicate that it is unlikely that COVID-19 would be transmitted through breastfeeding.”

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, like most emergencies, leaves families with children in an extremely vulnerable position. Given the present lack of evidence that transmission of the virus could occur through breastmilk, we recommend that mothers should be encouraged to initiate and continue to breastfeed their babies while observing good hygiene practices,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF’s Representative in Nigeria.

UNICEF and WHO recommend that babies be fed only breastmilk for their first 6 months, after which they should continue breastfeeding – as well as eating other nutritious and safe foods – until 2 years of age or beyond.

Currently, only 29 percent of Nigerian children between the ages of 0 to 6 months are exclusively breastfed.

Breastmilk substitutes such as infant formula, other milk products, and beverages not only contribute negatively to the health and development of the child, but also to environmental degradation and climate change.

Breastmilk, on the other hand, is natural, and is the only food a baby needs in the first 6 months of life.

UNICEF called on relevant agencies to strictly enforce adherence to the National Regulation on the Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes and relevant World Health Assembly (WHA) resolutions by putting to a stop to the unwholesome marketing of breastmilk substitutes. Civil society organizations should also not seek or accept donations of breastmilk substitutes in emergency situations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...