Breastfeeding athletes now allowed to bring children to Olympics, say organisers

It comes after Canadian basketball star Kim Gaucher, who has a three-month-old daughter, said she was being forced to choose between “being a breastfeeding mum or an Olympic athlete”.

Organisers have banned athletes’ families attending the Games due to Covid-19 safety protocols.

USA footballer Alex Morgan says she is still unsure over the new guidance.

Olympic gold medallist Morgan, who has a one-year-old daughter, tweeted: “Still not sure what ‘when necessary’ even means.

“We are Olympic mothers telling you, it is necessary. I have not been contacted about being able to bring my daughter with me to Japan and we leave in seven days.”

USA captain Megan Rapinoe backed her teammate, saying: “If a mother/father/parent says it’s necessary, it’s necessary.”

“NOCs [National Olympic Committees] will be responsible for confirming to Tokyo 2020 that children who accompany athletes to Japan require nursing care.”

Gaucher will now be able to bring her daughter with her to Tokyo, and said she was “so relieved I don’t have to make this decision”.