Breaking: Yahaya Bello heads Ondo APC guber primary C’ttee, as appeal clears Abraham

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo State Governorship Primary Election slated for July 20, 2020, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has constituted Primary Election and Appeal Committees.

The Governor of Kogi State, H.E. Yahaya Bello will chair the Primary Election Committee while Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe will chair the Primary Election Appeal Committee.

Also, the Ondo APC Screening Appeal Committee has cleared Segun Abraham, to contest the primary election.

Recall that the screening committee had last weekend disqualified Abraham from the contest, but the appeal committee, however upturned the disqualification.

Details soon …

