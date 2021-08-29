Breaking: Senator Na’ Allah’s son killed by gunmen in Kaduna

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The son of Senator Bala Na’Allah, Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na Allah, has been killed in his Kaduna residence by yet to be identified gunmen.

An aide to Senator Na’Allah, Alhaji Garba Mohammed confirmed this to Journalists today.

According to him, the lifeless body of the pilot who was 36,was found dead in a bedroom in his home at the Malali GRA Kaduna.

Alhaji Garba Mohammed said the pilot who married recently, was tied and strangled to death by the killers.

“The killers took his vehicle and personal belongings.They gained entrance to the house through the roof behind the house and entered his section through the ceiling.

A neighbour’s security guard noticed the gate of the house was opened and raised the alarm ,” he said.

According to him, the funeral prayers of the late pilot was held at Yahaya Road Masjid and buried at Unguwan Sarki cemetery in Kaduna Sunday evening night.