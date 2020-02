Share This





















Inna lilallah wa inna ilaihi raji’un. With total submission to Allah (SWT) we post the passing away of Hajiya Halita Aliyu, MFR. She died a while ago after a protracted illness.

The funeral prayer around 4:15pm at the national mosque, Central Business District, Abuja.

May Allah grant her aljannatul firdaus. Ameen summa ameen