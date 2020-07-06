Breaking News: APC National Vice chairman, Inuwa Abdulkadir dies

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The National Vice Chairman (North-West) in the recently dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Inuwa Abdulkadir, has dies after a brief illness on Monday morning.

He is from Sokoto state, and was appointed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Sokoto State, before he became a Minister of Youths and Sports under the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

When he joined APC later, he was elected National Vice Chairman, (North West ) under Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee of the APC.

Before his death, he was involved in the APC leadership crisis before President Muhammadu Buhari dissolved the Adams Oshiomole led team and appointed a caretaker committee led by the Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni.

Details later….

