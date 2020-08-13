Share this:

Published On: Thu, Aug 13th, 2020

Breaking. NBC fines Nigeria Info 99.3FM over faulty broadcast

The National Broadcasting Commission has noted with grave concern, the unprofessional conduct of Nigeria Info 99.3FM, Lagos, in the handling of the Programme, “Morning Cross Fire”, aired on August 10, 2020, between 8.30am and 9.00am.

The NBC management said in a statement today that the station provided its platform for the guest, Dr. Mailafia Obadiah, to promote unverifiable and inciting views that could encourage or incite to crime and lead to public disorder.

Details shortly…

