Breaking: NASC appoints Amos Olatunji Ag. Clerk

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The controversy trailing the retirement of the Clerk to National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, has assumed a new dimension as the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) appointed Ojo Amos Olatunji as the AG. Clerk to replace Sani-Omolori.

In a statement released Friday evening, and signed by the Executive chairman of the Commission, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, the NASC also appointed Bala Muhammed as the AG. Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly.

Also, Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladam, has been appointed the Ag. Clerk of the Senate, while Patrick Giwa is retain as Clerk of House of Representatives, pending his retirement date which is due in September.

Similarly, Yusuf Said Danbatta has been appointed the Ag. Secretary of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC). The statement said all the appointment takes immediate effect, adding that the appointments were pursuant to National Assembly Service Act 2014 (as amended), Section 6(b).

