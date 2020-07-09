Breaking: How police, NDDC staff, others shared N3.1bn for COVID-19 – Senate

Share This





















*As agency insists financial accounts clean

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Musa Adamu

Senate yesterday disclosed how the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) shared N3.14billion to staff of the agency, officers Nigerian police Force, youths, men and women to cushion the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and to avoid violence in the Niger Delta region.

The chairman of Senate ad-hoc committee probing the alleged N40billion fraud by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC, senator Olubunmi Adetunbi (APC Ekiti North), said this while interrogating the officials of the agency yesterday in Abuja.

He said the figures were contained in documents submitted to the committee by the Managing Director of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC, Kemebradikumo Pondei.

