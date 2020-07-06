Breaking: Edo Ganduje, Yahaya, Buni, Bello, others arrive APC for campaign inauguration

Share This





















The Governors of Gombe, Yobe, Kano, Kogi, Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, and Mai Mala Buni, Yahaya Bello, among others, just arrived the headquarters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for inauguration ahead of the Edo governorship election campaign.

The team comprising 49 members, to be led by Kano Governor, will champion the campaign for the election of Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who is the candidate of APC in the September poll.

Recall that five serving governors, senators, Ministers, including Orji Kalu, Godswill Akpabio, Babatunde Fashola, and some member of the House of Representatives, were drafted by the Caretaker committee to execute the campaign for the election of Ize-Iyamu.

The incumbent Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, who was on the platform of APC, defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he was disqualified by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by former chairman, Adams Oshiomole.

Details later….

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...