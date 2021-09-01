Breaking: Buhari sacks two minisers, announces their replacements

By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has removed two cabinet Ministers. They are Ministers of Power, Saleh Mamman and that of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono.

The President also redeployed two Ministers to take over from them.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar is to take over as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development while the Minister of State for Works, Abubakar Aliyu, is to take over as the Minister for Power.

The removal of the Ministers was announced in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, President Buhari is said to have said the process of changing his cabinet is ongoing. .