Breaking: Buhari appoints more ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a list of Non Career Ambassadors to the Senate for confirmation.

In a letter read on the floor of the Senate, President of Senate Ahmed Lawal, said Buhari wrote the for confirmation of the names pursuant to the extant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered).

Some of the names are: Umar Sulieman, Adamawa

L. S Mandama, Adamawa

Oboro Akpabio, Akwa Ibom

Elejah Onyeagba, Anambra

Abubakar Siyi, Bauchi

Philip Ikurusi, Bayelsa

Tarzoor Terhemen, Benue

Paul Adikwu, Benue

Al-Bishir Al-Hussain, Borno

M. A Markarfi, Kaduna

Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi

Ademola Seriki, Lagos

Sarafa Isola, Ogun

Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau

Maureen Tamuno, Rivers.

…. Details later

