Breaking: Buhari appoints more ambassadors
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a list of Non Career Ambassadors to the Senate for confirmation.
In a letter read on the floor of the Senate, President of Senate Ahmed Lawal, said Buhari wrote the for confirmation of the names pursuant to the extant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered).
Some of the names are: Umar Sulieman, Adamawa
L. S Mandama, Adamawa
Oboro Akpabio, Akwa Ibom
Elejah Onyeagba, Anambra
Abubakar Siyi, Bauchi
Philip Ikurusi, Bayelsa
Tarzoor Terhemen, Benue
Paul Adikwu, Benue
Al-Bishir Al-Hussain, Borno
M. A Markarfi, Kaduna
Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi
Ademola Seriki, Lagos
Sarafa Isola, Ogun
Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau
Maureen Tamuno, Rivers.
…. Details later