Breaking: APC to adopt indirect primary for Ondo guber – Yahaya Bello says

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has said the party will adopt indirect primary method to elect the governorship candidate of the party in the July 20th primary election of the party.

The chairman of the APC primary election committee for Ondo State, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, disclosed this to journalists yesterday after about one hour thirty minutes meeting of the committee with the chairman of the caretaker Committee of APC, Mai Mala Buni, at the party’s Secretariat.

This however comes against the threat by the eleven governorship contestants for the ticket of the party, to boycott the exercise if indirect is adopted.

It is only the incumbent Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who had before now expressed preference for the indirect primary method, as the remaining eleven aspirants cautioned the party to go through direct primary.

Details soon….

