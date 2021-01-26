Borno Special School enrolls 215 blind, deaf students

Share This





















No fewer than 215 students have been enrolled by the Borno Special School for blind and deaf students in Maiduguri.

The Director, Special Education, Ministry of Higher Education, Borno, Hajiya Zara Mohammed made this known on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Mohammed said 98 of the students were blind comprising 42 primary pupils and 56 secondary students.

“The deaf are 117 in number comprising 34 in primary school and 83 in secondary school,” Mohammed said.

She urged parents whose children were blind or deaf to enroll them, adding that under no circumstances should they be discriminated against in getting education like others.

“The school is free and I see no reason why parents should not give such children the opportunity to get education and contribute their quota to the society.

“We need the media to help enlighten parents and guardians on the existence of the school.

“The present administration of Gov. Babagana Zulum is committed to seeing that all citizens get at least the needed basic education without discrimination,” Mohammed said.

The director noted that some products of the school, particularly the blind were now in Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri and some other tertiary institutions in Bauchi and Plateau states to further their studies.

She lauded the state government for its commitment to addressing the issue of classrooms with the ongoing construction of one-storey building of 12 classrooms.

“One major area we need intervention is that of teachers; we need about 19 teachers,” Mohammed said. (NAN

