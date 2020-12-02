Borno massacre: House Member divided over motion, invite Buhari after Executive Session

Share This





















…..want President to declare state of emergence

By Christiana Ekpa

Members of the House of Representatives were divided at Tuesday plenary over motion moved by some lawmakers to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before them and offer explanation on the security situation of the country, even as they finally resolved to invite the President after Executive Session and disagreement that lasted for over 1 hour.

This was just the movers of the motion Hon. Satomi Ahmed and 10 other Lawmakers prayed the President to amongst others things, declare a State of emergency on security matters.

Other sponsors of the motion are ; Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Hon. Zainab Gimba, Hon. Muktar Betara, Hon. Mallam Bukar Gana, Hon. Haruna Mshelia, Hon. Ahmadu Usman Jaha, Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Bukar, Hon. Usman Zannah, Hon. Abdulkadir Rahis

Peoples Daily reports that the motion is coming on the heels of the massacre of over 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari village, Jere Local Government near Maiduguri, in Borno State during the weekend by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The motion earlier moved by Hon. Ahmed did not go down well with Hon. Ahmed Jaha, from Borno who raised a point of order on matter of privilege, saying that the motion jointly moved by all Borno lawmakers in the house had been watered down as the prayer to invite the President for explanations on the state of security in Nigeria was no longer there, insisting that it should be the major prayer.

But Hon. Jaha amendment whose got the support of the House, was kicked against by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila and the majority leader of the House, Hon. Ado Dogu who said it was not necessary to invite the President, noting that security issues can’t be discussed openly, pleading for the understanding of his colleagues not to summon the president.

The plead of the leaders and contribution was however greeted with shouts of Noooooo, from majority of the lawmakers, as the point of order degenerated into a rowdy session forcing the speaker to dissolve the House into an executive session.

Present the details of the Motion titled “Urgent Need to condemn and investigate the insane killing of unarmed Farmers in Jere Local Government of Borno State” Hon. Ahmed expressed Pained that more than 43 people were killed in an “insane” and barbaric attack of rice farmers in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday 28th November 2020.

According to him, “Troubled that the attackers tied up agricultural labourers working in rice fields and slit their throats in Zabarmari village Jere Local Government near Maiduguri, in Borno State;Disturbed that some of the victims were labourers from other States of the Federation who had travelled to work on the rice farm fields in Borno State;

“Worried that the exact number of people killed in the incident is not yet known as over 44 dead bodies were recovered buried, all of them slaughtered, along with six others with serious injuries and many more residents are reported missing;

“Recognizes that at the funeral of the victims on Sunday 29th November, 2020 the governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, statted that “Our people are in very difficult situations, they are in two different extreme conditions: in one side, [if] they stay at home, they may be killed by hunger and starvation; on the other, they go out to their farmlands and risk getting killed by the insurgents.”;

“More worried by the inability of the Military and Security Forces in averting the continued wanton killings by Book Haram insurgents, bandits, and terrorists in the North East and across the country;

“Aware that President Muhammadu Buhari has condemn the senseless killing of several hard-working farmers by terrorists as the entire country is hurt by the dastard;Also aware of the urgent need for the President and Commander of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to reorganize the security architecture of the country to end insurgency in the North East, banditry and all acts of terrorism across the nation.

The House however resolved to Invite President Muhammadu Buhari, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to brief the House of Representatives on the True State of the Security of the Nation after over 1 hour disagreement among the Lawmaker before embarking on Executive session.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...