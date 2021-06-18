Borno lawmaker challenges youths for misuse of govt support grant

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

A lawmaker representing Borno metropolitan and chairman committee on poverty alleviation in Borno state House of Assembly, Alhaji Ali Kotoko, challenged Nigerian youths for improper utilization of government’s support grant.

Kotoko dropped the hint during a field visit and interactive session with beneficiaries of social protection programs in Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

He explained that, it is unfortunate that majority of Nigerians youths whom government supported with grant to stand self reliance misused the fund and remain jobless.

“I challenge every youth in this country who is unemployed that, he choose to be like that, particularly our youths in Borno whom our governor supported with N100,0000 each to stand on their feet, but very few utilize the fund properly.”