Borno: Capital projects get 65% as Zulum budgets N208b for 2021

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday proposed N208b for the 2021 budget with capital projects allocated 65% while recurrent expenditures got 35%.

The Governor, during his presentation at the state assembly in Maiduguri, proposed N135.1b for capital expenditure, representing 65% and N72.7b for recurrent expenditure representing 35% of the total sum.

Zulum also said, the budget will be financed from the statutory allocation as and improved internally generated revenue.

Christened “the People’s Budget of Recovery and consolidation” Zulum said the budget aim to lay foundation for implementation of a development plan recently launched by his administration. The 25-years plan, has initial 10 years phase.

Governor Zulum in his sectoral allocations announced N16.2b for education being the highest; N15.7b for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement of IDPs and refugees; N11.7b was allocated to works for construction and rehabilitation of roads in many parts of the state, which are to include rehabilitation of Damboa – Biu road, Chibok – Askira Road, Jiddari Polo road, Customs Flyover, Dualization of post office to Gwange Grave yard, Dualization of Customs to Muna road, laying of Maiduguri – Bama road, urban renewal of Askira and Monguno among others.

The governor also announced allocation N10.4b for healthcare projects including construction of an Orthopedic hospital and funding of ongoing Borno State University Teaching Hospital.

Agriculture was allocated N9.4b and N5.7b to Borno State Road Maintenance Agency (BORMA) while N4.2b was allocated for housing and energy towards construction of new city estate of 500 houses in Maiduguri and shopping complexes in each of the state’s senatorial district.Other sectors got lower allocations depending on the budget focus.

The Governor announced plan to support 100, 000 farmers on irrigation farming and expand outreach to all local governments.

Zulum in his review of 2020 fiscal year recalled few of the projects executed which included construction of 22 roads including road network of 43 kilometers with 30 kilometer of drainage, total overlay of 15 kilometers and ongoing overlay of 13.2 kilometers totaling 71.2 kilometers while the first ever flyover in the stage was ongoing bridge in Maiduguri. He also said 33 Healthcare Centers were built across the State while 7 health facilities including General Hospitals were rehabilitated. Two Maternity Hospitals were also built.

