Borno camps: Fire razes 140 houses, 371 IDPs homeless

By Ese Awhotu

It was a pitiful situation in two Borno Internally Displaced Persons Camp, IDP as fire razed one hundred and forty houses and rendered three hundred and seventy one of the IDPs homeless.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), disclosed this yesterday in a statement issued in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital and made available to the Peoples Daily.

According to the statement signed by NEMA Northeast Information Officer, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, 140 shelters were destroyed by fire in two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps at Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

Ibrahim said the fire incidents were recorded at Flatari and Nguro camps in Monguno on Saturday.

He disclosed that 28 shelters were destroyed at Flatari camp, affecting 20 households while 120 shelters were razed and 77 households displaced at Nguro in the fire disaster.

He said that about 371 persons were displaced in the fire outbreaks recorded in the two camps.

The NEMA spokesperson, further said that the agency was conducting an investigation to identify the cause of the fire and appraise the needs of the victims.

According to him, the agency in collaboration with the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had scaled up activities to support the victims.

Available data indicates that the movement of thousands of internally displaced persons who fled violent clashes in Kukawa and Monguno LGAs of Borno State at end 2018 continued in January 2019.

An estimated 30,000 people, the majority of them from Baga town near the shores of Lake Chad, fled their homes by foot and by vehicle, without shelter or food, to converge on internally displaced camps in greater Maiduguri (MMC, Jere, and Konduga LGAs), mainly to Teachers Village, Bakasi, Gubio, Mogcolis and Dolori IDP camps.

Thousands more fled to Monguno and other unconfirmed locations. Reports say women and children make up 87 per cent of the newly displaced population, while the Teachers Village alone received an estimated 20,000 new arrivals from the end of December through January, bringing the total camp population to more than 30,000 individuals in a location originally set up for 10,000 people maximum.

According to reports, this mass influx of people and resulting overpopulation of the camp significantly overstretched the existing resources in Teachers Village, especially in terms of shelter, leaving thousands of people sleeping outside in the open and living in extremely overcrowded and deplorable conditions.