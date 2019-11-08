Border security: AFC pledges $450m investment for automation of Customs operations

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The African Finance Corporation has expressed the readiness to invest $450 million in the automation of the operations of the Nigerian Customs for its turnaround within 12 months

The Managing Director of Bionica Technologies W.A Ltd , Alhaji Umar Kuta made the revelation yesterday before the House joint Committees on Finance, Customs and Public Petitions Co-chaired by Hon James Faleke, Hon Yusuf Kila and Hon Jerry Alagbaoso respectively.

The joint Committee is looking into the modernization of the Nigerian Customs projects.

He assumed that the platform would improve revenue generation by the NCS and enhance security at the nation’s borders .

According to him, “a complete automation of the activities of the NCS within twelve months, will boost revenue and eliminate all forms of sharp practices in the system.

Recall that the e-custom Strategic Plan, began in 2016. 94 companies responded to a bid request by the NCS. Fifteen companies were pre-qualified and all were invited to make presentations on their solutions to enable Nigeria realise its vision of attaining complete automation and enthroning best practices in Customs operations.

Bionica Technologies W.A. Limited, the MD said, emerged tops after the evaluation process by NCS.

According to the document made available to journalists after his meeting with the Committee, the MD said that firm has five technical partners, namely Paramout Group, Huawei Technology, Smiths Detection, Larsen & Toubro Group and Nuctech of China.

The partners, he stated, are mobilising about $ 450 million in investment to attain the complete turn-around programme.

He told the Committee that the Africa Finance Corporation, has also indicated its interest in supporting the Customs automation programme.

The Company boss stated that the consortium is to partner NCS by direct capital investment in collaboration with Original Equipment Manufactures to develop and implement specific modernization programs, with full automation of all the NCS business processes and procedures through the development and implementation of a robust and secured ICT platform.

He said this entails complete systems integration with the current ICT platform.

He said the partnership will engender development and implementation of modern customs border stations, airports and marine posts, adding that the marine posts would be utilized to develop the marine customs outfit.

According to him, Bionica’s direct capital investment through the proposed ppp, guarantees that NCS modernization program will be professionally executed.

Kuta added that the implementation of Bionica’s proposed projects, will ensure that all collectable revenues will be optimised and accounted for in-line with the Treasury Single Account policy of the Federal Government.

Earlier, the Joint-committee headed by Hon. James Faleke, had asked the NCS to provide details on the proposed e-Customs project and the cost implication to government.