Boosting Ondo State economy will be my priority if elected governor, says Kunlere

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Senator Boluwaji Kunlere has promised to boost the economy of the state to an enviable height if elected the governor of the Sunshine state.

This, Senator Kunlere said, will be achieved by paying special attention to areas where the state has comparative advantage.

The governorship aspirant, spoke with journalists in Abuja on Friday shortly after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the PDP headquarters in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has already skated the Ondo state governorship election for Saturday, October 10, this year.

Kunlere, who is a former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly and erstwhile Special Adviser on Political Affairs to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, assured that the production of palm oil and cocoa in large scale, will be given priority attention by his administration.

The ex-federal lawmaker, who represented Ondo South Senatorial district in the National Assembly between 2011 and 2015, pledged to give new lease of life to moribund industries in the State, while the various problems associated with multiple taxes will be addressed by him.

According to him, “The problems associated with multiple taxes shall be addressed. There will be tax holiday for new investment and investors coming anew”.

Kunlere, a Barrister and former Chairman of Okitipupa local government area of Ondo state, also promised to accord the judiciary and legislative arms of government their constitutionally guaranteed autonomy and free hand with maximum cooperation from the executive if given the mandate to govern the State.

Speaking further, the former lawmaker assured that his administration will pay attention to areas such as; provision of pipe borne water to all parts of the state, respect the autonomy of local government areas, guarantee adequate security, provision of quality and sound health care facilities for all in addition to empowering the youths and women.

