Bolton face EFL expulsion after sale collapses

Bolton Wanderers face being expelled from the English Football League (EFL) after a proposed takeover of the troubled League One (third-tier) club collapsed, administrators said on Monday.

Bolton, who have been in administration since May, started the season with a 12-point deduction and manager Phil Parkinson and his assistant Steve Parkin resigned last week.

The club have been given until 5:00 p.m. BST (1600 GMT) on Tuesday to find a buyer or “give compelling reasons for an extension” after a takeover deal that would have rescued them from liquidation fell through on Saturday.