Published On: Tue, Aug 27th, 2019

Bolton face EFL expulsion after sale collapses

Share This
Tags

Bolton Wanderers face being expelled from the English Football League (EFL) after a proposed takeover of the troubled League One (third-tier) club collapsed, administrators said on Monday.
Bolton, who have been in administration since May, started the season with a 12-point deduction and manager Phil Parkinson and his assistant Steve Parkin resigned last week.
The club have been given until 5:00 p.m. BST (1600 GMT) on Tuesday to find a buyer or “give compelling reasons for an extension” after a takeover deal that would have rescued them from liquidation fell through on Saturday.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It