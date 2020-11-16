Boko Haram: Zulum unveils 25-year devt plan for Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum led administration on Saturday unveiled a 25-year strategic plan with immediate, medium and long implementation phases, through which Borno targets to become world class after fully recovering from impacts of more than $6 billion worth of destructions caused by Boko Haram.

Zulum announced that all activities of Government will henceforth be executed according to the development plan.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed did the formal launch at an event hosted by Governor Zulum in Maiduguri. The gathering was physically attended by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, former Governors of Borno State, Kashim Shettima and Ali Modu Sheriff, serving and former National Assembly members, traditional rulers led by the Shehu of Borno, representatives from the international community, members of Borno assembly and executives, party leaders and diverse stakeholders, some of whom joined through the webinar.

Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and NNPC’s GMD Mele Kyari were among high profile persons who joined via a zoom link that was well publicized ahead of the event that held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Government House in Maiduguri,

Zulum, a University professor, had directed a team, led by his Adviser on Sustainable Development, Partnerships and Humanitarian Responses, Drm Mairo Mandara, to interact with all stakeholders including the grassroots, Ministries and Agencies of Government to collate views on immediate, medium, and long term needs of communities in all the 27 Local Government Areas of Borno State, as well as how the State can speed up its recovery from destructions caused by Boko Haram, and explore its full potentials to become world class in years to come.

The team, using an inclusive and participatory approach that included a consultative workshop to define the objectives and priorities, came up with a strategic development plan.

Dr. Mandara in her remarks, gave an overview of the plan which as the slogan: ‘our Borno, our Success’, a document preceded by thorough planning and analysis, with a vision to ensure that in the next ten years, that is by 2030, Borno transforms the insurgency ravaged society into a peaceful, stable and self-reliant society with over 70% productive population, while by 2045, the State hopes to deliver a prosperous society that is a leading regional agri-business & commercial hub that connects & supplies the markets of Central Africa and Northern Africa, reclaiming the glory of Old Borno Empire as the stabilizing power in tropical Africa.

The plan is anchored on five critical pillars of Human Capital Development, Leadership in Agriculture, Healthy Citizenry, Sustainable Environment, and Regional Trade Hub for Commerce that will provide jobs and prosperity to the citizens.

Speakers at the launch of the plan, amongst them Ministers of Communication – Pantami, Finance – Zainab, and former Governor Kashim Shettima, took turns to pay glowing tribute to Governor Zulum, recognizing his bold vision for Borno. Shettima asked participants to rise and give Zulum a standing ovation, which was happily done.

Secretary to Borno Government, Usman Jidda Shuwa, and Chief of Staff, Prof. Isa Hussaini Marte, in their separate remarks to welcome, and thank guests, both affirmed the commitment of stakeholders at the executive level, to actualizing Zulum’s lofty goals for Borno.

Highpoint of the occasion was the unveiling and display of copies of the development plan by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, who represented Minister Zainab in Maiduguri while she joined via zoom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...