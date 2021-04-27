Boko Haram takes over 50 communities in Niger, hoist flag – Gov

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has confirmed that Boko Haram terrorists have established territory in part of Niger state, hoisting their flag in Kaure village from where they have made spontaneous incursion into more than 50 villagers in the past three weeks.

Governor Bello disclosed this while speaking with Journalists during a visit to an IDP camp in IBB primary school Minna, the state capital.

He lamented that over 50 villages have been overrun by the terrorists/ bandits and deserted by original inhabitants.

According to him, “I am confirming that there are Boko Haram elements around Kaure in Shiroro local government of Niger state. They have taken over the territory. They have installed their flag. I am confirming to you now that they have taken over the wives of people by force”.

Bello described the situation in the state as critical and pathetic, adding that over 3000 villagers escaped to Minna on Sunday night alone while several others are in other camps in Gwada and other places.

“Majority of the displaced persons will have to remain in this camp in Minna because their villages have been taken over by Boko Haram terrorists/ bandits. Their wives have been seized from them and forcefully attached to Boko Haram elements”, he stated.

He however, warned that the Boko Haram terrorist are trying to make Kaure their home and headquarters like they did to Sambisa forest, adding that while Sambisa forest is several kilometres away from Abuja, Kaure is only two hours drive to Abuja.

The governor explained that his administration has been engaging the federal government to come to the aid of the state in dealing with the insecurity, adding that such efforts have not yielded desired results thereby making it possible for the terrorists to now occupy area of the state.

He said, “I have been engaging the federal government and unfortunately it has gotten to this stage and if care is not taken even Abuja is not safe. We have been saying this for long and all efforts have been in vain”.

A Youth Leader, Bulus Esu while

Addressing the Governor at the IDPs camp, said his people in Kuchi one of the most populated town in Munya local government have been locked down by the terrorists for the past three weeks.

“For three weeks now there is no person living in Kuchi town and there is no food for the fleeing villagers. The bandits have entered very deep into the area and have overran several villages. They have occupied Kuchi where they now sleep as their homes”.

Esu said the bandits two weeks demanded five million ransom from the people of Kampana to bail themselves from being kidnapped, adding that “the people did this to avoid kidnap. However, when they came back the next time, they asked the women to cook food for them after which they still raped the women”.