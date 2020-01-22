Boko Haram rejects N50m ransom, beheads CAN chair

Share This





















As kidnappers kill another Adamawa cleric

Killings cruel, provocative, says Buhari

From Umar Dankano,Yola.

The abducted Christian Association of Nigeria,CAN chairman of Michika Local government area in Adamawa state, Rev.Lawan Andimi has been executed by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Recall that the man of God was captured by the insurgents in his hometown, Michika when they stormed the town in search of food stuff and other commodities.

Addressing journalists on the matter in Yola Tuesday, state chairman of CAN, Rev.Stephen Mamza said the Late Rev.Andimi was beheaded by the BH territorists yesterday, Monday, adding that they demanded for, and insisted on payment of €2Million (Euros) as ransom,

Rev.Mamza explained that the terrorists rejected the N50 million offered to them for release and refused to continue with the established negotiations with them.

“Negotiations were initially going on but after the offering of N50Million, they stopped calling only for them to call his wife telling her that her husband will be beheaded Saturday.

“But somehow they waited till Monday, they then killed him by beheading him”, Mamza lamented.

Similarly, another clergyman of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), Rev Denis Bagauri was murdered by suspected kidnappers in his country home in Nassarawo Jereng in Mayo Belwa local government area of the state.

Reports from the area revealed that the assailants stormed the house of a neighbour to the slain clergyman while he attempted to escape through the back door as the attackers were shooting sporadically into the air to scare any intruder and shot him at close range.

The authorities of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria, LCCN, has condemned in strong terms the killing of one of their Reverend Fathers, Denis Bagauri.

A statement issued by Most Reverend Musa Filibus on behalf of the church said it condemns in the strongest terms the killing of the man of God , who has been in the vineyard of service to God.

It (Church) called on government and security agents to ensure that the perpetrators of the distardly act are brought to book in no distance time.

The late Rev had served as a “Special Assistant on Religion Matters “ to former Governor Muhammadu JIBRILLA led administration.

Meanwhile, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has called on security operatives in the state to redouble their efforts in addressing the emerging security threat of systematic killings in the state.

Fintiri through a press release signed by his DG, Media and Communications, Solomon Kumangar, sympathized with the LCCN church over the unfortunate incident that led to the abduction and subsequent murder of a clergyman, Pastor Dennis Bagauri.

He decried the spate of systematic killings perpetrated by men of the underworld in the state but that evil doers will never have any resting place until they are caught.

“Governor Fintiri also called on the general public to learn to report suspicious behaviours and persons with questionable tendencies”,adding citizens for useful information will aid security operatives in solving crime cases”

Fintiri further called on the LCCN family to maintain its vigour of preaching peaceful coexistence and harmony in the state while maintaining that criminals have no hiding place anywhere in Adamawa.

State Police Command has confirmed the killing of the Reverend Father.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killing of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika local government area of Adamawa state, Lawan Andimi, as cruel and provocative.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President condemned the terrorist act of the insurgents.

In his reaction to the incident yesterday, Buhari expressed sorrow that the terrorists went on to kill the religious leader while giving signals at the same time of a willingness to set him free by releasing him to third parties.

The President consoled the Christian community all over Nigeria, the government and people of Adamawa state and the Bishop’s family over the sad loss of the man of God and assured that terrorists will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions and would comprehensively be defeated by the determined armed forces.

President urged nations of the world to end all support provided to Boko Haram and Islam in West Africa, ISWA terrorist groups whose only goal is to sow death, violence and destruction in the sub-region.