Boko Haram not regrouping in Nasarawa – Gov. Sule

Gov. Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa State has denied media report credited to him that the dislodged Boko Haram insurgents are regrouping in his state, particularly on the Benue/Nasarawa border.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the governor refuted the report while speaking with him over the issue.

Mohammed, who was briefing the media on Monday in Abuja on the progress made by the Federal Government in the war against terrorism and banditry, said the governor claimed he was quoted out of context.

“I was also concerned over this and I called the governor and asked him. But he said it was a case of being quoted out of context.

“He said what he told the media was that he went to see the President, first, to wish him Happy New Year and to thank him for the Forces he had sent to Nasarawa State to dislodge the bandits who were trying to behave like Boko Haram.

“Thirdly, to thank the President for providing an alternative route between Nasarawa State and Abuja.

“He said it was a clear case of being quoted out of context,’’ he said

The governor was purported to have made the claim while briefing State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Jan. 22. (NAN)

