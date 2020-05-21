Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists’ lose another logistics stores to military air strike in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military has said that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, destroyed some compounds in Njimia on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest, where the BHTs keep their logistic items.

This, the military said was in continuation of the sustained onslaught against Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHT) targets in the North East of the Country.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the success of the operation was achieved through air strikes executed on 19 May 2020, following credible intelligence reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that led to the identification of the nondescript cluster of structures within the settlement that were being used by the BHTs to house their fuel and other logistics.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched an appropriate Force Package of attack aircraft and a surveillance platform to take out the target. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack assets scored accurate hits in their bombing runs on the target area, completely obliterating the logistics stores as well as causing damage to several other BHT structures in the settlement.

“The Chief of the Air Staff commends the Air Task Force for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute towards eradicating the the terrorists from the North East”

