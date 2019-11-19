Boats on Lagos waterways due for inspection December —LASWA

Share This





















The Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, says all boats operating on the state’s waterways are due for inspection in December.

The General Manager of the LASWA, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Monday.

Emmanuel said that the authority needed to step up its safety procedure on waterways in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s renewed commitment toward development of water transportation.

“One of the things we do to further enhance safety on waterways is to carry out biannual inspection on boats. Before the end of the year, I mean before Christmas, boat operators are due for inspection.

“As they come, we carry out checks on them, and wherever there are safety issues, we give them a timeline to do it; if they don’t fix it, we will go after them,” the LASWA boss told NAN.

He said that the authority would inspect all boats to see whether they were worthy to use on the waterways or not in order to prevent avoidable water mishaps.

The general manager, who noted that the authority relied a lot of information and feedback from passengers, urged them to always report to the authority any threat to safety while onboard.

He said, “We rely a lot on information. We have passengers feedback form as a feedback mechanism where passengers report to us if they notice anything on boats.

“We also encourage our passengers to speak up and let us know, and we will make sure that appropriate penalties are issued out to any erring boat operator who doesn’t comply with the safety procedure.

“Passengers have the responsibility to be the first line safety agent themselves by ensuring that they wear life jackets.”(NAN)