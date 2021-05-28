Boat Mishap: Niger Gov. expresses shock

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has described as unfortunate a boat mishap with about 180 passengers that occurred at Corner Libata in Ingaski local government area of Kebbi State about 30 minutes after taking off from Loko Mina in Niger State.

Governor Bello in a condolence message expressed concern over the tragedy, explaining that the situation is worrisome and pathetic.

The Governor sympathized with the families, relatives and close associates of the those who died in the mishap urging them to keep faith alive and accept it as an act of God .

He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured and traumatized victims.

“ I sympathize with the relations of the victims of the boat that capsized, please take solace in the fact that Allah gives and takes and knows why He permits it to happen”, he said. May God forgive those who died in the mishap, and heal those injured and traumatized

The Victims most of whom are Traders were said to be heading to a Market in Kebbi State from loko mina in Niger state.

Search and rescue operation is ongoing even as report has it that 20 people have been rescued and 4 bodies recovered so far.