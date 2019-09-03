Benue Varsity shut down over students protest

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Students of Benue State University, BSU yesterday staged a protest over alleged implementation of the new five grading system by the school management.

It could be recalled that last Monday, the students protested over what they described as ‘poor medical treatment and safety of the life of President of the National Union of Benue State Students, NUBESS Smith Tyonor who was shot outside the university by unknown persons.

This time, the students blocked all entry gates of the university as early as 6 am demanding that the management must revert to the four-point grading system.

Following the students’ action, the Senate of the institution met at the Vice Chancellor’s private residence located inside the Commissioner’s quarters in Makurdi, the State capital and issued a directive closing the university with immediate effect to avoid further breakdown of law and order in and around the university campus.

The press statement signed by the Registrar Dr. (Mrs) Mfaga Modom and made available to our reporter, explained that management of the university has been aware of the grievances of the students as it relates to the five point grading system, through the Senate constituted a committee to consider the appeal by the students for the recalculation of their previous results from four-point grading system to five- point system and submit its recommendations.

“The committee requested and received memoranda from the university community including the students; met severally and it’s report is to be considered at the forthcoming meeting of the Senate scheduled for Thursday 5th September, 2019.

“Students must acknowledge the fact that the university had already complied with the directive by the National Universities Commission, NUC by reverting to the 5- point grading system with effect from 2018/2019 academic session.

The university management described the action of the students as unwarranted, noting that it had appealed for their patience to enable the committee to complete its assignment.

“We wish to state that the school management cares for the student’s academic success and will never deliberately distort their academic performance and results.